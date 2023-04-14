Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 room apartmentin Kijuvka, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kijuvka, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 117,000
PROCEDURE FOR THE PROCESS, 66.35 KV.M, 3 ROOM BUY - IN THE ECOWER'S GATV, LENTVARY, THE WILL…
2 room apartmentin Naujasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 125,000
SMALL STATES IN THE CUSTOMS OF THE CREATMENT, FULL EQUIPMENT, 2 ROOMS BUY. ____ The quartal…
2 room apartmentin Jovariskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jovariskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,500
Only 600 m from Angels in Calva, surrounded by 8 lakes (Power, Aqua, Bevardis, Shullers, Jac…
3 room apartmentin Lentvaris, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Lentvaris, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 97 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 259,000
SELLED BACK BEFORE THE CENTREATMENT OF THE EJER TRAK! Newly furnished and never-residential …
3 room apartmentin Salos, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 128,000
3 room apartmentin Trakai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Trakai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 169,000
LIGHT SELDED 3 ROOMS BUY NO LOSS! ¡The apartment is in a promising place, making it perfect…
3 room apartmentin Salos, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In the giants, Light g. 11, 3 apartment for sale in a quiet area. There are two balconies, w…

Properties features in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

