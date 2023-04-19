Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Silales rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Traksedzio seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Housein Pabirzis, Lithuania
House
Pabirzis, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 214,011
SELL NEW, ONLY COVERED, PER DU HIGH, 170 KV.M. WITH LOSS IN THE COUNCIL!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE: …
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE FACILITY CENTRE, M. EXPLANATORY G., THANKING IN THE RAMIO, UNICAL AN…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 148,000
CLAINESS CENTREATMENT, ALL THE OLD, ON THE PUTIONAL QUALITY OK VERTINING WE HAVE MINIUM G. 1…
Housein Kolonistai, Lithuania
House
Kolonistai, Lithuania
139 m² Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
CLAUS MEA HOUSE INDICATED INSURNED IN THE SIMNO LAW! COLONIST KURME (SIMNO SEN.) NEBRANGE…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 143,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT, YOURSELF AND THE EBRD 2 ROOMS BUY! THE PUTION VARIANE IS TO INVESTMEN…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 64,000
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
290 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Living house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building itself …
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
298 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
AN LIFE HOUSE WITH EXCLUSIVE – AUTHORARY INTERJER AND ITS DETAILS, PATOGUSED EXPLANATION, H…
Housein Vindziuliskes, Lithuania
House
Vindziuliskes, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
YOU CAN SODYBA IN THE IMAGE LIST ROME. (GALSED K.) THE RELEASE OF THE KIEM RELJEF GIVES THE …
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
Housein Maciunai, Lithuania
House
Maciunai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,000

Properties features in Traksedzio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir