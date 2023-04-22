Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Trakai
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Trakai, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Trakai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Trakai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 159,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir