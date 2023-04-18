Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Tirksliu seniunija, Lithuania

Tirksliai
1
2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Tirksliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Tirksliai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,000
Housein Uzliekne, Lithuania
House
Uzliekne, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Unified Needs for sale. Lumbn k. Silver g. the homestead owns 17.5 acres of forest. The hom…

Properties features in Tirksliu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
