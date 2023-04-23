Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Telsiu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Telsiai
2
2 properties total found
House in Telsiai, Lithuania
House
Telsiai, Lithuania
128 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,900
In a quiet location on Montville Street, a log house with a 9.79 acre plot is for sale. A…
House in Telsiai, Lithuania
House
Telsiai, Lithuania
3 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 171,000
UNICIAL ONE OF THE SELD IN THE SELLATION WITH AUTENTIC BUILDINGS IN THE SODY. THE SODY VOS F…

Properties features in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir