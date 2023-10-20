Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Telsiai
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Telsiai, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Telsiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Telsiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
FOR SALE, HEAT, LIGHT 2 ROOMS. APARTMENT 2- AME IN HIGH TELL GENERAL INFORMATION Location: …
€26,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir