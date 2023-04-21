Lithuania
2
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Telsiai County
Houses
Houses for sale in Telsiai County, Lithuania
28 properties total found
House
Raciai, Lithuania
68 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
LIVING HOUSE HOME Rati km. Rachi g. 8 The old of the Chesthen, the Little District. WITH AI…
House
Rainiai, Lithuania
94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 36,500
SELLING THE PART of the LIVING HOME IN THE CELS - COTHER G. 7 WITH AID BUILDINGS AND SPLIED.…
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
House
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE MEMBER STATE - SEDOS G. 2 WITH AID BUILDING AND SPLIED…
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 23,000
SELLING THE PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CITY OF SURVEILLANCE - MARKETING G. 14 WITH AID B…
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
House for sale with 8.64 a.m. home estate land in the old town of Minor P.Matulionio g.23. H…
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 54,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
House
Ryskenai, Lithuania
137 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
The ground floor of a brick house for sale with a garage, a farm building and a 9 acre plot.…
House
Telsiai, Lithuania
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 69,900
In a quiet location on Montville Street, a log house with a 9.79 acre plot is for sale. A…
House
Plunge, Lithuania
238 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,000
_________________________ A 2-storey 237.75 sqm HOUSE with a large cellar in the Plung ____…
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
86 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
NEW RENOVATED LIVING HOUSE MODERN, FULL LIVING HOUSE IS INCLUDED. HOUSE SELLED WITH ALL WHI…
House
Unguriai, Lithuania
580 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
SURVEILLED SOME TOURISM BEFORE LIGHT ECJER! SODYBA IN THE ENT SPECIFIC CHRIST OF THE GOAL O…
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 339,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
House
Siraiciai, Lithuania
177 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
In the teak, next to the stream, a two-storey brick house with a half-short, two garages and…
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
107 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…
House
Telsiai, Lithuania
3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 171,000
UNICIAL ONE OF THE SELD IN THE SELLATION WITH AUTENTIC BUILDINGS IN THE SODY. THE SODY VOS F…
House
Uzliekne, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Unified Needs for sale. Lumbn k. Silver g. the homestead owns 17.5 acres of forest. The hom…
House
Kalnenai, Lithuania
218 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
A STATBLE OF NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED WITH A PROJECT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Small areas…
