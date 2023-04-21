Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Telsiai County, Lithuania

Mazeikiai
17
Tirksliai
1
19 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,000
SELLING PROCEDURE, SILE AND YOUTH, PATOGUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. …
1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,000
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH OR RENTAL MODE G.5 IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Locati…
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,500
SELLING 2 ROOM. BUTAS 1 - AME HIGH VIEW G.12A IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Location: VIEW g…
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 7,500
SELL 33.72 KV.M BUY 5 HIGH. BUTO PLOT EPLICATION: CORIDORIUS- 4.56 KV.M ROOMS -17.70 KV.M V…
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 65,500
SHOW PRESENT, PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. Location: Friendship…
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 57,000
SELLED, END PROCEDURE, HEAT, LIGHT 3 ROOM. BUTAS 1 - AME HIGH MODE G.12 IN SMALLS GENERAL I…
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 55,000
Description 3 ROOMS are SALE. BUTAS GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g 87-30 - 3 Cambodi…
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 35,000
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 33,000
SELLED 2 ROOMS BUY – LOFT, SMALL M. OLD. SELLED WITH ALL THE WHOLE WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIK…
2 room apartment in Krakiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Krakiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,000
1 room apartment in Tirksliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Tirksliai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,000
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 19,000
SELLING 2 ROOM. GENERALBUT GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Friendship g. 20, Minority - 2 Cam…

Properties features in Telsiai County, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
