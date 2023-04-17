Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Taurakiemio seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Housein Vycius, Lithuania
House
Vycius, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
IN THE WINDOW, 155 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 13 A. LAND SKLYPU. Vishvydava- magnificent Kaunas city n…
Housein Vycius, Lithuania
House
Vycius, Lithuania
419 m² Number of floors 2
€ 216,000
For sale 419 sq.m. house with 60.13 a. plot of the Pilloon st., Vaišvydava, Kaunas EXCEPTIO…
Housein Leonavas, Lithuania
House
Leonavas, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
1-storey garden house for sale with a plot of 12.34 acres, in Arlavishk, Kaunas district. A …
Housein Vycius, Lithuania
House
Vycius, Lithuania
116 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
SELLOW FOR THE PATAMULATE OF CLASS B LIVING HOME PROJECT AND LONG-TERM STATY. The plot is l…
Housein Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
66 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,999
IN LIFE CITY, BUT EXPLANATORY PLACE FOR THE POILSIAN? THAND THIS LOCATION AS ONLY YOU ! VOS …
Housein Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
INDICATED PUTIES EQUIPMENT, ERDVUS AND LIGHT BLOCKED HOUSE 2 IN STRATEGISLED IN THE PATOGICA…

Properties features in Taurakiemio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir