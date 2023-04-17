Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Taurakiemio seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Housein Vycius, Lithuania
House
Vycius, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
IN THE WINDOW, 155 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 13 A. LAND SKLYPU. Vishvydava- magnificent Kaunas city n…
Housein Vycius, Lithuania
House
Vycius, Lithuania
419 m² Number of floors 2
€ 216,000
For sale 419 sq.m. house with 60.13 a. plot of the Pilloon st., Vaišvydava, Kaunas EXCEPTIO…
Housein Leonavas, Lithuania
House
Leonavas, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
1-storey garden house for sale with a plot of 12.34 acres, in Arlavishk, Kaunas district. A …
Housein Vycius, Lithuania
House
Vycius, Lithuania
116 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
SELLOW FOR THE PATAMULATE OF CLASS B LIVING HOME PROJECT AND LONG-TERM STATY. The plot is l…
Housein Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
66 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,999
IN LIFE CITY, BUT EXPLANATORY PLACE FOR THE POILSIAN? THAND THIS LOCATION AS ONLY YOU ! VOS …
Housein Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
INDICATED PUTIES EQUIPMENT, ERDVUS AND LIGHT BLOCKED HOUSE 2 IN STRATEGISLED IN THE PATOGICA…

Properties features in Taurakiemio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir