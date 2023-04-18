Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Taurages rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Taurages seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Ceikiske, Lithuania
House
Ceikiske, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
SODYBA COME COME. 2, TOURAGES AREA. GENERAL INFORMATION: - The homestead is 4.5 km from the…
Housein Joniske, Lithuania
House
Joniske, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
LIVING HOUSE IN THE SODS OF THE JONIC GENERAL INFORMATION: - building - frame, 1 a with att…
Housein Jatkanciai, Lithuania
House
Jatkanciai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,500
SODY WITH 30 ARS LAND SECTION IN JATKANKS, KLEVES G. 2 Homestead for sale with 30th century …
Housein Lapurvis, Lithuania
House
Lapurvis, Lithuania
31 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
A MEA SODO HOUSE FOR SODA HOME ADVANTAGE: - The garden is located on the shores of the Blac…

Properties features in Taurages seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go