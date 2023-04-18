Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Taurages seniunija, Lithuania

Housein Ceikiske, Lithuania
House
Ceikiske, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
SODYBA COME COME. 2, TOURAGES AREA. GENERAL INFORMATION: - The homestead is 4.5 km from the…
Housein Joniske, Lithuania
House
Joniske, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
LIVING HOUSE IN THE SODS OF THE JONIC GENERAL INFORMATION: - building - frame, 1 a with att…
Housein Jatkanciai, Lithuania
House
Jatkanciai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,500
SODY WITH 30 ARS LAND SECTION IN JATKANKS, KLEVES G. 2 Homestead for sale with 30th century …
Housein Lapurvis, Lithuania
House
Lapurvis, Lithuania
31 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
A MEA SODO HOUSE FOR SODA HOME ADVANTAGE: - The garden is located on the shores of the Blac…

