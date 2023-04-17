Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Taurages rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

14 properties total found
Housein Pilsudai, Lithuania
House
Pilsudai, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,500
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE LAND SECTION IN THE WAY, GAMEWORK. HOUSE IN THE RAMIOJE PLACE NATURA…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,500
SODY WITH 12,5469 HA LAND TAGES R. WEEK, STOCK K. 14 Want to break away from the hustle and …
Housein Ceikiske, Lithuania
House
Ceikiske, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
SODYBA COME COME. 2, TOURAGES AREA. GENERAL INFORMATION: - The homestead is 4.5 km from the…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL 2 HOUSE IN THE APPLICATION G., IN THE TOURAG The state provides PARAM…
Housein Joniske, Lithuania
House
Joniske, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
LIVING HOUSE IN THE SODS OF THE JONIC GENERAL INFORMATION: - building - frame, 1 a with att…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
SELLINGS IN SECTION PREPARED LIVING HOUSE For sale 2 a, spacious, comfortable washing house…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH PARTICIPANT HOME GENERAL INFORMATION: - 7.66 a plot - for personal …
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
LIVING HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE TOURAGE, AERODROMO IN THE RAJON GENERAL INFORMATION: - hous…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
SELLING PART WITH 33.5 ARS LAND SECTION DATION, TOURAGES R.. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total a…
Housein Skaudvile, Lithuania
House
Skaudvile, Lithuania
195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
IN THE READER, 195.27 KV.M HOUSE WITH 6 ARS SECTION, AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND GUARELIN! Large …
Housein Jatkanciai, Lithuania
House
Jatkanciai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,500
SODY WITH 30 ARS LAND SECTION IN JATKANKS, KLEVES G. 2 Homestead for sale with 30th century …
Housein Lapurvis, Lithuania
House
Lapurvis, Lithuania
31 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
A MEA SODO HOUSE FOR SODA HOME ADVANTAGE: - The garden is located on the shores of the Blac…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
PART OF THE HOME WITH 4.56 ARS LAND IN THE TOURAGE, PRESIDENT G. 31 100.77 sq. M. m. part of…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 26,000

