Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Taurages rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Taurage
12
12 properties total found
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
203 m² Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 46,000
THE PROPERTY OF THE 2-HOU ROOMS IS SELDED BUTO ADVANTAGE: - The house stands in the bedroom…
1 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 25,000
THE CENTREATE OF THE TOURAGE CITY 1-NO ROOM BUTO ADVANTAGE: - renovated house in the center…
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,500
SODY WITH 12,5469 HA LAND TAGES R. WEEK, STOCK K. 14 Want to break away from the hustle and …
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL 2 HOUSE IN THE APPLICATION G., IN THE TOURAG The state provides PARAM…
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
SELLINGS IN SECTION PREPARED LIVING HOUSE For sale 2 a, spacious, comfortable washing house…
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH PARTICIPANT HOME GENERAL INFORMATION: - 7.66 a plot - for personal …
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
LIVING HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE TOURAGE, AERODROMO IN THE RAJON GENERAL INFORMATION: - hous…
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
SELLING PART WITH 33.5 ARS LAND SECTION DATION, TOURAGES R.. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total a…
3 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 55,900
3 ROOMS BUY AERODROMO G. BUTO ADVANTAGE: - renovated house; - small maintenance costs; - pl…
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
PART OF THE HOME WITH 4.56 ARS LAND IN THE TOURAGE, PRESIDENT G. 31 100.77 sq. M. m. part of…
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 26,000

Properties features in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir