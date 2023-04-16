Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Pabrade
3
Adutiskis
1
Svencionys
1
13 properties total found
Housein Backininkai, Lithuania
House
Backininkai, Lithuania
184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 15 ARS SECTION AND Acute BUILDINGS IN THE SIGNIFICANT RAJON, BACKINES --…
Housein Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 6.64 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILDING G. IN THE PABRAD ----------…
Housein Padubinge, Lithuania
House
Padubinge, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
IN THE PADUBBLE SOME, NEW BUILDED ONLY UNDERTAINED HOUSE WITH 4.28 HA LAND SECTION Subway –…
Housein Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
174 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
SODYBASED TO LIVE ALL YEAR BEFORE THE ECHRANTS IDEAL VARIANT, FOR EXPLANATORY SODIES WITH TW…
Housein Skrupiske, Lithuania
House
Skrupiske, Lithuania
337 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,500
Commercial plot for sale with catering building in Milkyčiai., Švenčioniai r. sav. Good inve…
Housein Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
SHOWING IS FOR SALE IN A VERY BEAUTY PLACE, BEFORE THE RACE The homestead is in a wonderfu…
Housein Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 15.78 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILDING ARNION G. IN THE PABRAD --…
Housein Raudone, Lithuania
House
Raudone, Lithuania
128 m² Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Housein Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
House
Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
Housein Adutiskis, Lithuania
House
Adutiskis, Lithuania
217 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
Individual 217 sqm house for sale in Maple Street, Lentvar. Spacious 5-room house with garag…
Housein Stanislavavas, Lithuania
House
Stanislavavas, Lithuania
127 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Housein Velykamiskis, Lithuania
House
Velykamiskis, Lithuania
480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 743,999
SELLING ,,,S homestead Three Lakes,, NATURAL APSUPTY IN ANT ECJER CRANTO SODYBA SAU OR BUS…
Housein Maciunai, Lithuania
House
Maciunai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,000

