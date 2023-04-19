Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Sveksnos seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Inkakliai, Lithuania
House
Inkakliai, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
SELLED ERDVI 169.44 KV.M. PART NAMO INCACTS K., JARGEL G. 2 81.88 sq. M. m. 3-room apartment…

Properties features in Sveksnos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir