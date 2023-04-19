Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Suzioniu seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 204,057
3 room apartment
Pagryniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 48,277
House
Varkujai, Lithuania
132 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 26,876
Thumb districts. A good stand of 131 sqm is sold in the village of Varku. homestead with aut…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 89,585
4 ROOMS BUY, WOOD G. 75.58 KV.M.!!! IN THE PUTION IN LOCATION! ADVANTAGE: • Excellent commun…
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 48,775
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,356
EUR 4 500 DISCOUNT OF THE CASE DAY 04.16 (SECMADIEN ) FROM 15:00 IKI 18:00 VAL! A EXCHANGE …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 144,333
SHOW YOUTH, PATOGS EXPLANATED TWO ROOMS BUY! 42 KV.M BUTAS, IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE - SINCLE M…
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
47 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 179,171
FOR THE CASE VEDIT ONLY FOR THE CREATION OF THE LINK NEMUNA AND THE PRIVACY THAT NOTHING ELS…
3 room apartment
Versiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 28,568
PROMOTING THE TRIA ROOM IN THE CITY OF RETURN ADVANTAGE: • Window alignment in two directio…
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,287
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
2 room apartment
Verdaine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 55,047
House
Ripaiciai, Lithuania
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 9,954
Log house for sale with two plots in the village of Plautichis, Saldutish eldership, Utena d…
Properties features in Suzioniu seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map