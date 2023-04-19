Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Suzioniu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 204,057
3 room apartmentin Pagryniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pagryniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 48,277
Housein Varkujai, Lithuania
House
Varkujai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 26,876
Thumb districts. A good stand of 131 sqm is sold in the village of Varku. homestead with aut…
4 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 89,585
4 ROOMS BUY, WOOD G. 75.58 KV.M.!!! IN THE PUTION IN LOCATION! ADVANTAGE: • Excellent commun…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 48,775
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,356
EUR 4 500 DISCOUNT OF THE CASE DAY 04.16 (SECMADIEN ) FROM 15:00 IKI 18:00 VAL! A EXCHANGE …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 144,333
SHOW YOUTH, PATOGS EXPLANATED TWO ROOMS BUY! 42 KV.M BUTAS, IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE - SINCLE M…
Housein Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
47 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,171
FOR THE CASE VEDIT ONLY FOR THE CREATION OF THE LINK NEMUNA AND THE PRIVACY THAT NOTHING ELS…
3 room apartmentin Versiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Versiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,568
PROMOTING THE TRIA ROOM IN THE CITY OF RETURN ADVANTAGE: • Window alignment in two directio…
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,287
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
2 room apartmentin Verdaine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Verdaine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 55,047
Housein Ripaiciai, Lithuania
House
Ripaiciai, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9,954
Log house for sale with two plots in the village of Plautichis, Saldutish eldership, Utena d…

