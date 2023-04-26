Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Suvieko seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 93,815
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 299,777
4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 185,000
LET THE EVENING IN THE RETURN OF THE PRACTICE WITH THE FRIENDS OR THE SOME DO NOT HAVE BEEN …
House in Noriunai, Lithuania
House
Noriunai, Lithuania
219 m² Number of floors 2
€ 44,000
HIGH HOUSE LIVING HOUSE IN NIGHT G., NORGAL. HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY LIVE PLACE – CARTAL OF EN…
House in Didziosios Laibiskes, Lithuania
House
Didziosios Laibiskes, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 154 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 649,000
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
Spacious living house for sale Klaipeda g. A great option for looking for new homes for a la…
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
52 m²
€ 10,929
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
2 room apartment in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 132,000
CLMUS 2 K. BUTAS 57.30 sq.m IN THE WIND OF THE PROPERTY ------------------------------------…
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
299 m² Number of floors 2
€ 40,120
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
1 room apartment in Svencele, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 116,500
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…

