Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sunsku seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Mokolai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Mokolai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 78,000
2 room apartment in Mokolai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mokolai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 50,700

Properties features in Sunsku seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir