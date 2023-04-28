Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Sumskas
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sumskas, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sumskas, Lithuania
House
Sumskas, Lithuania
190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
Renovated house with a spacious plot for sale in the town of Shumsk. ADVANTAGES • Spacious …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir