Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Sumskas

Residential properties for sale in Sumskas, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Sumskas, Lithuania
House
Sumskas, Lithuania
190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
Renovated house with a spacious plot for sale in the town of Shumsk. ADVANTAGES • Spacious …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir