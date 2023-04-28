Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Smilgiai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Smilgiai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Smilgiai, Lithuania
House
Smilgiai, Lithuania
98 m² Number of floors 2
€ 31,000
PART OF THE HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) SMILGES KM., PANEVISHERIES RAJ. THIS IS A PLACE, PUTI…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir