Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Sakiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Slaviku seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Slavikai, Lithuania
House
Slavikai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 61,000
104.52 sq.m. house with 21.16 a. plot, School g., Gotlybish, Shock r. The house is sold wit…

Properties features in Slaviku seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir