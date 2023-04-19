Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Skuodo rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Skuodo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Housein Luoba, Lithuania
House
Luoba, Lithuania
102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATES ISSUED FOR THE PURMAL K. OIL G. 18A Spacious 101.87 sqm …
Housein Lyksude, Lithuania
House
Lyksude, Lithuania
315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
SELL 19 A. PR. MALE WATER ( WITH ENVIRONMENT OF 2HA EARTH ) AND 18 WATER PROCEDURES HA IN AS…
Housein Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
House
Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
7 HA GARDEN FOR SALE OF SKUOD R. (NETOLI MEETING) GARDEN VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/NTo…

Properties features in Skuodo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir