  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Skuodo rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Skuodo miesto seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
House
Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
7 HA GARDEN FOR SALE OF SKUOD R. (NETOLI MEETING) GARDEN VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/NTo…

