Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Taurages rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Skaudviles seniunija, Lithuania

Skaudvile
1
2 properties total found
Housein Pilsudai, Lithuania
House
Pilsudai, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,500
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE LAND SECTION IN THE WAY, GAMEWORK. HOUSE IN THE RAMIOJE PLACE NATURA…
Housein Skaudvile, Lithuania
House
Skaudvile, Lithuania
195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
IN THE READER, 195.27 KV.M HOUSE WITH 6 ARS SECTION, AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND GUARELIN! Large …

Properties features in Skaudviles seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir