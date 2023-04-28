Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Taurages rajono savivaldybe
  5. Skaudvile
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Skaudvile, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Skaudvile, Lithuania
House
Skaudvile, Lithuania
195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
IN THE READER, 195.27 KV.M HOUSE WITH 6 ARS SECTION, AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND GUARELIN! Large …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir