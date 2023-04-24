Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House in Puoriai, Lithuania
House
Puoriai, Lithuania
157 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
House in Puoriai, Lithuania
House
Puoriai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
Shirvint r. self., in the form of the piercings, Samiškės g. sold 43.74 sq.m. area garden ho…
House in Puoriai, Lithuania
House
Puoriai, Lithuania
157 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
We invite you to the Open House to take place on 20 April. 6:00 pm-7pm. A pre-booking by ph…
House in Vejelka, Lithuania
House
Vejelka, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 49,900
❗❗❗ Life in nature, next to a private embankment, Your dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CAR…
House in Senosios Viesos, Lithuania
House
Senosios Viesos, Lithuania
20 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
Garden house for sale in Old Vies., Shirvintų r. HOME DESCRIPTION: - Total area - 19.60 sq. …

