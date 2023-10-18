Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sirvintos, Lithuania

1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Sirvintos, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 3/4
€10,000
