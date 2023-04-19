Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Sakiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sintautu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Versiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Versiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,700
PROMOTING THE TRIA ROOM IN THE CITY OF RETURN ADVANTAGE: • Window alignment in two directio…

Properties features in Sintautu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
