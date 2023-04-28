Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality
  5. Simnas

Residential properties for sale in Simnas, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Kolonistai, Lithuania
House
Kolonistai, Lithuania
139 m² Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
CLAUS MEA HOUSE INDICATED INSURNED IN THE SIMNO LAW! COLONIST KURME (SIMNO SEN.) NEBRANGE…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir