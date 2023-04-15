Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

Kintai
2
Silute
2
Katyciai
1
10 properties total found
Housein Muize, Lithuania
House
Muize, Lithuania
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
SODY WITH HA LAND SILLION, WINTS SEN., FISHING KINTS K. 1 Want to break away from the hustle…
Housein Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 47.81 ARS SECTION IN EXCLUSIVE PLACE, COUNTRY RAMUGHTER TVEN Want to bre…
Housein Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
49 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,990
SELLING PART WITH 7.43 ARS LAND SILTER, RAMUGHG G. 3 49.43 sq. M. m. part of the area house …
Housein Leitgiriai, Lithuania
House
Leitgiriai, Lithuania
171 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,500
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 42.74 ARS SECTION LEITGIRS, PAUPIO G. 171.49 sq. M. m house with 42.74 …
5 room housein Muize, Lithuania
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 310,000
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is …
Housein Inkakliai, Lithuania
House
Inkakliai, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
SELLED ERDVI 169.44 KV.M. PART NAMO INCACTS K., JARGEL G. 2 81.88 sq. M. m. 3-room apartment…
Housein Pagryniai, Lithuania
House
Pagryniai, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,500
Housein Katyciai, Lithuania
House
Katyciai, Lithuania
156 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
SODYBAS IN THE CATCH, STONIC G. 6 WITH 35.48 HOME MANAGEMENT 156.08 sq.m. m. homestead Shilu…
Housein Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 5 ARS SECTION IN THE CARDBOARD, SODES G. 22 For sale in 2010 constructio…
Housein Minija, Lithuania
House
Minija, Lithuania
452 m² Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
EXCLUSIVE POSSIBILITY TO SIGN THE COMMPLECTION OF THE POILS HOME MINIUM (MING ... IN SOME, S…

Properties features in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

