Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Prienai District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Silavoto seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House in Jiestrakis, Lithuania
House
Jiestrakis, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
House in Ingavangis, Lithuania
House
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 34,900
House in Ingavangis, Lithuania
House
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
House in Varnake, Lithuania
House
Varnake, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
House in Jiestrakis, Lithuania
House
Jiestrakis, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,000

Properties features in Silavoto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir