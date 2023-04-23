Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Silales rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Silales kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 139 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 528,960
Dreaming of living right next to the city center and crossing through the windows of your ho…
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 159,000
SELDED LIGHT AND FULL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE CIRCULATE! A great choice for looking for a fully…
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
HOUSE OF HIGH MODERN WITH THE ERDVIUM SKLIP - IN THE GATCH OF HIGH! TATOGUS EXPLANATION, 3 M…
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
59 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
IN STRATEGIC PUTION, THE CITY HOUSE IS SELECTED IN THE COUNCIL, WITH THE AGRICULTURAL BUILD!…
House in Sakalai, Lithuania
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
251 m² Number of floors 1
€ 379,990
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 445,000
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 499,000
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT 195.43 KV.M GENERAL PLOT HOUSE WITH 10.59 ARS SECTION THIS. IN THE…
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
Part of the house is sold in central Lentvar 61.93 sq.m. 4 rooms with 6.09 a.m. plot of land…
House in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
House
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
CLASS 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH TERASA, NEW FULL! ------------------------------------------------…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 182,880
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
House in Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 143,000
SELECTED THE DVIATION OF ONE HIGH 2023 YEAR, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A++ CLASS HOUSE IN ELECTRICLE…
House in Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
An individual house for sale in a good place. Individual one-storey house overlooking the ci…

Properties features in Silales kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
