Residential properties for sale in Siesiku seniunija, Lithuania
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
251 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 379,990
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
A house is sold in the suburbs of Gindulia. -----------------------------------------------…
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 86,000
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 299,570
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is …
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
SODY SODY IN THE LIGHT OF THE LIGHT OF THE FRAMEWORK ! The homestead is located in a great …
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 66,900
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 133,400
SELLING NEW SMALL CREATMENT STATES IN WE HAVE, LIGHT 3 ROOMS WERE IN ONE POPULIARED MILITARY…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 110,000
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
228 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 775,000
IN STRATEGISLED IN THE PATOGICAL PLACE, ERDVUS 228 KV.M HOUSE IN THE FATHER OF ARMIDES, IN T…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 192,000
SELLED EXCLUSIVE 2K. BUTAS IN THE MARKING, PROJECT „VIEW HOME “ "The "Wast House" is in the …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 117,000
House
Parazeliai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,999
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION - IN THE PANEMUN, WE EXCEPT THE PROPERTY HOME CARDING A NEW STATY ONE …
