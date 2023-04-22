Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Siauliu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siauliu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Kursenai
4
Kairiai
1
House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
House in Bubiai, Lithuania
House
Bubiai, Lithuania
147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
House in Kairiai, Lithuania
House
Kairiai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 3
€ 58,000
107 KV is REFERRED TO. M. BUTAS IN THE HOUSE WITH 25.6 A SECTION. HOME DESCRIPTION: - Total…
House in Toliociai, Lithuania
House
Toliociai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
You will be the first hosts! SELECTED NEW STATEMENT QUALITY IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH 8.…
House in Rekyva, Lithuania
House
Rekyva, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,500
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 50,000
HOUSE CONTENT OF PLUSS !!! VERY GOOD AND RAMIO IN THE LOCATION, IN THE EQUIPMENT MEA HOUSE W…
House in Naisiai, Lithuania
House
Naisiai, Lithuania
71 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
HOUSE HOUSE FOR THE LIGHT RAJ. IN THE RULES, BAGDONGIRIO G.. - House one-storey, fully equip…
House in Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
House in Drasuciai, Lithuania
House
Drasuciai, Lithuania
253 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,900
ERDVUS 252 KV.M TWO HIGHER LIFE IN THE DRIVING WITH A BIG 30 AREA SODU AND A AGRICULTURAL BU…
House in Rekyva, Lithuania
House
Rekyva, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,900
INDICATORY RATIVE SODO HOUSE IN THANK YOU, S/B "ROUTH". Advantages: - Regulation rectangula…

Properties features in Siauliu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir