Realting.com
Lithuania
Siauliai County
Siauliu miesto savivaldybe
Houses
Houses for sale in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania
Šiauliai
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
SELLING 145.53 KV.M. MEAFIN, HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH 6.13 ARS LAND SECTION IN WINDED G., PIC …
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
HOUSE FOR THE CENTRELATION OF THE LIGHT CENTRE, P. Cvirka g. - House with partial finish, so…
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
340 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,000
PATOG IN LIFE! CLAIM CITY HOUSE 339.80 KV.M. FULL TO LIVE TWO FAMILY! =========<1<1&g…
House
Pakarciunai, Lithuania
373 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,000
ERDVUS 372 KV.M HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH THE POSSIBILITY TO START BUSINESS ========= HOUSE …
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
298 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
AN LIFE HOUSE WITH EXCLUSIVE – AUTHORARY INTERJER AND ITS DETAILS, PATOGUSED EXPLANATION, H…
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
198 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Description HOUSE HOUSE FOR THE LIGHT RAJ. IN THE MARKET, THE SAMPLE G.. - The house needs r…
House
Aleksandrija, Lithuania
76 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
PART OF THE MEDICAL HOME CURRENT M. CENTRE ADVANTAGES -city center; -clamp borders the river…
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
35 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 25,200
SB ,,, Dream garden house -35 sqm.nam - There is a furnace on the middle - The plane is conn…
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 39,000
GERA PRICE! A MEAUIN 3 ROOM HOUSE IS SELECTED IN THE VERY RAMIO PLACE ! BIG 8.9 ARS SECTION!…
House
Pakarciunai, Lithuania
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
CLAUS HOUSE WITH PURTIMI AND CART OF THE CARTON
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
36 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
82 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 47,000
SHARE PROCEDURE WITH THE VOTE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA SODA IN BAZILIONES !! ADVANTAGES -House …
