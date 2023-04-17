Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Siauliu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Toliociai, Lithuania
House
Toliociai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
Housein Rekyva, Lithuania
House
Rekyva, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,500
Housein Rekyva, Lithuania
House
Rekyva, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,900
INDICATORY RATIVE SODO HOUSE IN THANK YOU, S/B "ROUTH". Advantages: - Regulation rectangula…

Properties features in Siauliu kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir