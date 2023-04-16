Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Šiauliai, Lithuania

Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
SELLING 145.53 KV.M. MEAFIN, HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH 6.13 ARS LAND SECTION IN WINDED G., PIC …
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
HOUSE FOR THE CENTRELATION OF THE LIGHT CENTRE, P. Cvirka g. - House with partial finish, so…
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 167,000
PATOG IN LIFE! CLAIM CITY HOUSE 339.80 KV.M. FULL TO LIVE TWO FAMILY! =========<1<1&g…
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
298 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
AN LIFE HOUSE WITH EXCLUSIVE – AUTHORARY INTERJER AND ITS DETAILS, PATOGUSED EXPLANATION, H…
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Description HOUSE HOUSE FOR THE LIGHT RAJ. IN THE MARKET, THE SAMPLE G.. - The house needs r…
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
35 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,200
SB ,,, Dream garden house -35 sqm.nam - There is a furnace on the middle - The plane is conn…
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,000
GERA PRICE! A MEAUIN 3 ROOM HOUSE IS SELECTED IN THE VERY RAMIO PLACE ! BIG 8.9 ARS SECTION!…
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 2
€ 47,000
SHARE PROCEDURE WITH THE VOTE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA SODA IN BAZILIONES !! ADVANTAGES -House …

