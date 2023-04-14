Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Siauliai County, Lithuania

18 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,000
Parduodamas renovuotas šiltas, funkcionalaus išplanavimo 64.5 kv.m 3-jų kambarių butas Respu…
3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 46,900
IN THE RADVILIC HEART, 3 ROOMS WITH IMAGE PANORAMA MAIRON G. ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Apartment in …
2 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 49.90 KV. M. BUTH WITH THE WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE CHANGUAGE G.,…
2 room apartmentin Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 39,000
IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY, 2 ROOM BENDRABED TYPE OF THE MEMBER TYPE IN THE WINDED G, I…
3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 51,900
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
4 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 66,000
SHARE ERDVUS TRANSPLANED 4 ROOMS BUY IN THE MURRENT WEBSITE WE ARE THEMUNICATION G, RADVILIC…
1 room apartmentin Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,000
28.55 KV is SALE. M. ONE ROOM WERE IN THE CENTRAL CENTR OF THE CITY GENERAL INFORMATION: - …
3 room apartmentin Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 81,000
IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY, 3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE GERMS OF THE VYTAUTO G, IN THE DID …
2 room apartmentin Aleksandrija, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Aleksandrija, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,000
Light 2-room apartment for sale in Radviliškis g., Šiai. GENERAL INFORMATION: Apartment are…
2 room apartmentin Lieporiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Lieporiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 51,000
IN THE WIND OF THE CITY, THE DAY G. 2 ROOMS BUY ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Manage but require repairs…
3 room apartmentin Kutiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kutiskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 37,000
SELDED LIGHT AND PROCEDURE 3K. BUTAS RADVILIC RAJ. CUTEXT, WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA …
2 room apartmentin Paitaiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Paitaiciai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 56,900
STRATEGICLY GOOD PLACE, ARCHITECTED G. 6. BUTAS VERY HEAT. ADVANTAGE: • The apartment for s…
3 room apartmentin Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 38,000
2 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 50,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
2 room apartmentin Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 60,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 50.10 KV. M. BUTAS WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE RADVILICIAN RADV…
2 room apartmentin Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 81,300
SELLED PUTIES, WITH TERASA 2 k. BUY IN MARKETS, IN THE GAME GATV The total area of the apart…
3 room apartmentin Pakalniskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pakalniskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 48,000
3-room apartment for sale in central city, Chestnut Street, Radviliškis. Next to school, kin…
2 room apartmentin Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 69,900

