Residential properties for sale in Sesuoliu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,678
Housein Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,848
Neat garden plot with brick house in the Locations GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 33000 e…
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,056
Housein Samantonys, Lithuania
House
Samantonys, Lithuania
218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 148,315
BIG HOUSE for sale with a plot of almost 12 acres in UKMERGY. ------------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 151,301
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 2-HIS ROOMS IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2-room a…
Housein Tabariskiai, Lithuania
House
Tabariskiai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 237,901
SELL NEW, MODERN 1 HIGH HOUSE SUTVARATED APPLICABLE SKLYP ----------------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 163,166
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 153,292
This is a great choice for those who want to live in the old town where every house has its …
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
122 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,310
Housein Pustalaukis, Lithuania
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 318,529
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGH, ERDVUS AND LIGHT, WITH ENJOY TERASA. RAMI AND PROCEDURE AN …
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 79 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 196,094
SELDED LIGHT AND YOUTH 3 ROOMS WITH THE ERD VALU BALKON AND THE POINAL PARKING! ____________…
3 room apartmentin Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 56,738
SELLING - COMPATIBLE, PATOSES TOPTION TREATMENT TAMBARIES, MARIUMMAPHOLS ___________________…

