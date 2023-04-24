Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe
  5. Sestokai
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sestokai, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Sestokai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Sestokai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 15,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir