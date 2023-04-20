Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Serksnenu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Raciai, Lithuania
House
Raciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
Housein Raciai, Lithuania
House
Raciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
LIVING HOUSE HOME Rati km. Rachi g. 8 The old of the Chesthen, the Little District. WITH AI…

Properties features in Serksnenu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir