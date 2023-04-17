Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Senuju Traku seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Housein Dobrovole, Lithuania
House
Dobrovole, Lithuania
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 209,000
Housein Sventininkai, Lithuania
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
124 m² Number of floors 1
€ 152,000
Housein Sventininkai, Lithuania
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
137 m² Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
Housein Dobrovole, Lithuania
House
Dobrovole, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,000
