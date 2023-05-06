Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

17 properties total found
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 157,000
House in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
5 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
House in Radailiai, Lithuania
House
Radailiai, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
3 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
3 room house in Ginduliai, Lithuania
3 room house
Ginduliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 243,000
3 room house in Truseliai, Lithuania
3 room house
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 193,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Truseliai, Lithuania
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Truseliai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
3 room house in Jakai, Lithuania
3 room house
Jakai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
3 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
House in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
House in Radailiai, Lithuania
House
Radailiai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
House in Pipirai, Lithuania
House
Pipirai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
House in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000

