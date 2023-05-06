Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 165,000

Properties features in Sendvario seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir