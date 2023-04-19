Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Seiriju seniunija, Lithuania

Seirijai
2
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Seirijai, Lithuania
House
Seirijai, Lithuania
186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,000
Housein Gervenai, Lithuania
House
Gervenai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
House for sale in Gervenai. Hazel r. GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 75000 Eur. - address: A…

Properties features in Seiriju seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir