Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Joniskio rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Saugelaukio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Housein Bariunai, Lithuania
House
Bariunai, Lithuania
161 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,900
Housein Bariunai, Lithuania
House
Bariunai, Lithuania
161 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,900
SELLED INCLUDED, PROCEDURE ANIMAL HOUSE IN BARGESTIGATIONS, JONIC districts. ***************…

Properties features in Saugelaukio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir