  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

7 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 34,900
PUTION VARIANA INVESTMENT ------------------------------------------------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 108,000
Newly furnished 2-room apartment for sale in a brick house in Welfare g.! ..................…
2 room apartmentin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 142,000
„The new Antakalnis“ – is a new actively expanding residential quarter of small-scale constr…
3 room apartmentin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 123,000
3-room apartment for sale in a brick house Welfare g. with panoramic views of the renovated …
2 room apartmentin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 93,000
2 room apartmentin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 145,000
Quiet location, surrounded by nature, in New Antakallis, for sale quality and stylishly furn…
4 room apartmentin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,900
75.44 sq.m. apartment with 15 sq.m. I WILL also have a part of the 2.54 a plot ( can make a …

Properties features in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
