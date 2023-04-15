Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

38 properties total found
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
242 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
HIGH HIGH, LIGHT AND ERDVUS TWO HIGH FULL EQUIPMENT PREPARED IN THE SAMILY! ................…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
1 room apartmentin Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 34,900
PUTION VARIANA INVESTMENT ------------------------------------------------------------------…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,999
Quality and stylishly furnished, exclusive cottage for sale in Pavlium! You dream of a place…
Housein Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Quality and modern A+ class, 110 sqm partial finishing two-dimensional house with a 5.5 a p…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
172 m² Number of floors 2
€ 397,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL, FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE PUBLIC OF AN LIFE-HIP OR CALUES? WE HAVE YOU T…
Housein Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
SELLED VERY YOU, 5 ROOM HOUSE HOUSE IN HIGH! * QUALITY HOME STATYBA; * FUNKCIONAL EXPLANATI…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
202 m² Number of floors 1
€ 529,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL, FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE PUBLIC OF AN LIVEN-HANDS OR CALUES? WE HAVE Y…
Housein Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
House
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
CLASS 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH TERASA, NEW FULL! ------------------------------------------------…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 182,900
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 ROOMS, A+ ENE…
2 room apartmentin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 108,000
Newly furnished 2-room apartment for sale in a brick house in Welfare g.! ..................…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
Rocky Sod 2nd g, in the Rocky, Vilnius m. brick house for sale with a plot of land of 6.15 a…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL IN THE HIVING OR DEFINITIONAL LIVACY LIVACES OR THE SURNING PERSON? W…
2 room apartmentin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 142,000
„The new Antakalnis“ – is a new actively expanding residential quarter of small-scale constr…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 199,000
SECTION OF SELLOD IN SITUATION 16a plot for sale with 229 sq.m. m. house In Pavil, the last…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
224 m² Number of floors 2
€ 439,900
CLASS AND ITIN STILINGLY EQUIPMENT, 5 ROOM HOUSE, COUNTRY SAMPLE REGIONAL PARTS! ___________…
3 room apartmentin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 123,000
3-room apartment for sale in a brick house Welfare g. with panoramic views of the renovated …
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 259,922
For sale a two-storey modern architecture, a living house is equipped. During the design, th…
2 room apartmentin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 93,000
2 room apartmentin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 145,000
Quiet location, surrounded by nature, in New Antakallis, for sale quality and stylishly furn…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
EUR 4 500 DISCOUNT OF THE CASE DAY 04.16 (SECMADIEN ) FROM 15:00 IKI 18:00 VAL! A EXCHANGE …
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
MODERN A++ CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOME IN THE CITY, NOVEMBER STATES G.! Get involved in the newly …
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 209,000
SELLED CITIZENS EQUENED 72 KV. M. COTED IN THE NEW WILLION! For sale two floors, 72 sq. M. m…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 209,900
SELLED FULL 72 KV is EQUENED. M. COTEDGE IN THE SURVEILLION! For sale two floors, 72 sq. M. …
4 room apartmentin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,900
75.44 sq.m. apartment with 15 sq.m. I WILL also have a part of the 2.54 a plot ( can make a …
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 1
€ 529,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL, FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE PUBLIC OF AN LIVEN-HANDS OR CALUES? WE HAVE Y…

